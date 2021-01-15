France opposes $20-billion takeover of supermarket chain Carrefour

France’s government says it opposes the proposed 16.2 billion-euro ($19.6 billion) takeover of French supermarket chain by Canadian convenience store group Couche-Tard.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said Thursday on radio Europe 1 that she is “opposed to a takeover.” That follows similar comments by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who explained that the country's “food sovereignty” is at stake.

“I’m not in favour of such a deal,” Le Maire said on television channel 5 on Wednesday.

is Europe’s biggest retailer and the biggest private employer in France, with over 105,000 employees in the country.