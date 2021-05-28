French giant Total rebranded to reflect shift to broad Energy business

French energy major has been rebranded to TotalEnergies to reflect a change in identity and its transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

TotalEnergies said that it produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity, a company statement said. This rebranding was approved at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the company on Friday.

“Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.