French giant Total rebranded to reflect shift to broad Energy business

French energy major Total has been rebranded to TotalEnergies to reflect a change in identity and its transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.
TotalEnergies said that it produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.
In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity, a company statement said. This rebranding was approved at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the company on Friday.
“Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.
