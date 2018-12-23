French police detains suspect associated with Charlie Hebdo attack

French authorities have handed preliminary terrorism charges to a long-fugitive extremist suspected of helping organize the deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie

The prosecutor's office said was expelled to after his recent arrest in Djibouti, and was immediately taken into custody and charged upon his arrival Sunday at Paris'

He is accused of criminal association with a terrorist enterprise. France's says he played an "important role in organizing" the Charlie attack.

Cherif, also known as Abu Hamza, was a close friend of the two brothers who killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's offices and a nearby in Cherif had traveled to and in the early 2000s, and had been on the run from French authorities since 2011.