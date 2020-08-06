French President Emmanuel Macron urges independent probe of Beirut blast

French President says an independent, transparent investigation into the massive explosion in Beirut is “owed to the victims and their families” by Lebanese authorities.

During a visit to the city on Thursday, Macron walked past gutted silos and charred carcasses of cargo containers.

Angry crowds approached him and the Beirut governor as they walked through a blast-torn street, and through a devastated pharmacy.



After meeting with political leaders later, the French leader mentioned the “anger in the street” he had witnessed earlier.

He said: “There is a political, moral, economic and financial crisis that has lasted several months, several years. This implies strong political responsibility.” He said he discussed addressing corruption and other needed reforms with Lebanon's president and prime minister.

“I came here to show the support of the French nation for the Lebanese people,” Macron said, stressing the word “people.” Media reports in the nation of Georgia say the tons of ammonium nitrate that exploded in Beirut originated from the Georgian city of Rustavi, home to a large chemical production plant.

The company that operates the plant issued a statement on Thursday that neither confirmed nor denied the provenance of the 2,750 tons of the chemical stored in a Beirut warehouse that is believed to have been touched off by a fire.

The ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive component of fertilisers — had been stored there since 2013 despite repeated warnings.

Rustavi Azot said it has been operating the plant “only for the past three years” and was unable to confirm whether the ammonium nitrate was produced in Georgia or in the city of Rustavi.

Cyprus' foreign minister says a team of Cypriot doctors will travel to Lebanon Sunday to help treat the wounded from Tuesday's blast in Beirut.

Nikos Christodoulides told private Sigma TV that Greece will provide a military transport plane to carry specialized equipment needed in Lebanon.

He said Cyprus will also dispatch additional rescuers and paramedics on top of the 10 emergency response personnel and eight sniffer dogs sent on Wednesday.

Christodoulides said private companies have responded to an appeal to provide quantities of aluminium and glass that Lebanon needs to rebuild.

Denmark is donating 12 million kroner ($1.9 million) to Lebanon, chiefly to be channeled via the Red Cross, and 600 chemical protection suits.

Development Minister Rasmus Prehn said Tuesday's explosions in Beirut come “at the worst possible time” for Lebanon. "The country's economy and health care are already completely on their knees,” he said.

“And Covid-19 just makes the situation worse. At the same time, the country is home to 1.5 million refugees who also need support.” So far this year, Denmark has provided 32 million kroner ($5.1 million) in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, mainly to help refugees in the Middle Eastern country.