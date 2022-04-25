French presidential elections: Emmanuel Macron wins; world leaders react

French presidential elections: French President on Sunday was re-elected at the presidential elections, after defeating his far-right rival of National Rally Party.

According to the projections by polling firms, Centrist Macron won the second round of the presidential elections with 58.55 per cent votes, while the far-right candidate managed to gather 41.45 per cent votes.

With this victory, Macron has become the first French president to win a second term in two decades, while Le Pen's result showed the best-ever performance by the far-right in French elections.

The 44-year-old president pledged to reunite the country and to respond to the anger of voters who supported his rival .

Adressing a victory speech in the backdrop of Eiffel Tower, Macron said, "an answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me."



Le Pen, in a combative speech to her supporters, mentioned that she accepted the result but has no plans of quitting and was already preparing for the June legislative elections.

Wishes pour in for Macron



Post his victory at the French presedential elections, wishes poured in for the re-elected president Macron from across the world, with various world leaders including the US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister congratulating him.

American President congratulated Macron and described France as its "oldest ally".

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022

Indian Prime Minister wished Macron and hoped to deepen the India-France Strategic partnership.

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

"We can count on France for five more years", said the European Council President Charles Michel.



British PM took to Twitter and wished to work with Macron on matters of grave importance.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world. — (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

also was among the world leaders to congratulate Macron.