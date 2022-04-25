French presidential elections: Emmanuel Macron wins; world leaders react

-
ALSO READ
Modi-Johnson meet likely to focus on talks to advance trade deal
LIVE: You won't face troubles your parents did: PM Modi to Kashmir youth
48 hours before UK PM's arrival in India, no clarity on itinerary yet
Live news: Russia renews assault on Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol
Live: Delhi reports 1,042 new cases of Covid, 2 deaths from disease
-
French presidential elections: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was re-elected at the presidential elections, after defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of National Rally Party.
According to the projections by polling firms, Centrist Macron won the second round of the presidential elections with 58.55 per cent votes, while the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen managed to gather 41.45 per cent votes.
With this victory, Macron has become the first French president to win a second term in two decades, while Le Pen's result showed the best-ever performance by the far-right in French elections.
The 44-year-old president pledged to reunite the country and to respond to the anger of voters who supported his rival Marine Le Pen.
Adressing a victory speech in the backdrop of Eiffel Tower, Macron said, "an answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me."
Le Pen, in a combative speech to her supporters, mentioned that she accepted the result but has no plans of quitting politics and was already preparing for the June legislative elections.
Wishes pour in for Macron
Post his victory at the French presedential elections, wishes poured in for the re-elected president Macron from across the world, with various world leaders including the US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him.
American President Joe Biden congratulated Macron and described France as its "oldest ally".
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Macron and hoped to deepen the India-France Strategic partnership.
Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022
"We can count on France for five more years", said the European Council President Charles Michel.
British PM Boris Johnson took to Twitter and wished to work with Macron on matters of grave importance.
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also was among the world leaders to congratulate Macron.
Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France – from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class. pic.twitter.com/RHTBH4dn19— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2022
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU