From Biden to Putin and Xi, world leaders for Covid-19 vax tech transfer

-
ALSO READ
Vladimir Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US 'farcical'
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more
Vladimir Putin warns the West against crossing 'red line' of Russia
In annual address, Vladimir Putin warns Russia's foes will be sorry
-
World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive Covd-19 immunisation is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the crisis. In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary. “We recognise the role of extensive immunisation against Covid-19 as a global public good. To that end, we will redouble our efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts, and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms,” they stated. US President Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate Covid and its economic impacts. Xi said China has financed the setup of a fund under APEC to fight Covid and fuel economic recovery.
According to Xinhua, he said China supported waiving the intellectual property rights of Covid vaccines and was willing to cooperate with other countries to ensure a stable and safe supply chain for shots.On the topic of regional economic integration, Xi called for countries to build an open, fair and unbiased environment for digital commerce. “We want to tear down walls, not build them; we want openness, not isolation; we want integration, not decoupling,” Xi told world leaders. Addressing the meeting, Putin said Russia had actively encouraged other countries to produce Russian vaccines like Sputnik V and had transferred the technology to enable them to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU