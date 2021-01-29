From lifestyle to tourism: Saudi crown prince announces plans for Riyadh

-
ALSO READ
Vision 2030: Saudi Crown Prince unveils new five-year economic strategy
MBS: Saudi Arabia's enigma
Saudi Crown Prince expects upcoming GCC summit to reconcile Gulf Monarchies
Israeli PM Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to meet crown prince MBS: Reports
Saudi offers $6 trn investment opportunities over next decade: Crown Prince
-
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud announced a strategy for capital Riyadh to be one of the largest city economies in the world, Al Arabiya TV reported.
As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia plans to increase the residents of Riyadh from 7.5 million to 15-20 million in 2030, the crown prince said on the second day of the
Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Riyadh represents 50 per cent of the country's non-oil economy, and the cost of the job creation in Riyadh is 30 per cent less than other cities in Saudi Arabia, while the cost of infrastructure and real estate development is 29 per cent less, he said.
The strategy also aims to improve Riyadh in terms of quality of life, tourism, education by various initiatives covering different sectors, he added.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU