From lifestyle to tourism: Saudi crown prince announces plans for Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Al Saud announced a strategy for capital to be one of the largest city economies in the world, Al Arabiya TV reported.

As part of the strategy, plans to increase the residents of from 7.5 million to 15-20 million in 2030, the crown prince said on the second day of the

Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

represents 50 per cent of the country's non-oil economy, and the cost of the job creation in Riyadh is 30 per cent less than other cities in Saudi Arabia, while the cost of infrastructure and real estate development is 29 per cent less, he said.

The strategy also aims to improve Riyadh in terms of quality of life, tourism, education by various initiatives covering different sectors, he added.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)