From Nazca Lines to the Mona Lisa, a history of unique climate protest

Imagine walking up to arguably the most famous painting in the world — Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa —and finding her face smeared with cake. This is what horrified visitors to the Louvre Museum in Paris encountered in May this year. The incident was part of a series of similar defacement of famous art objects in the run up to the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) under way at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.