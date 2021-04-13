Futures fall on report United States will halt J&J's coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: No offline exams in Delhi for students up to class 8 for 2020-21
-
U.S. stock futures turned lower and Treasuries erased losses after a report that the U.S. will seek to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns, potentially dealing a blow to efforts to reopen the world’s largest economy.
Futures on the S&P 500 fell and small cap contracts lost almost 1% after the New York Times reported that Federal health agencies on Tuesday will call for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine to investigate safety issues over blood clots.
Bond yields steadied before consumer-price index numbers due at 8:30 a.m. New York time. Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.
Although policymakers at the U.S. central bank expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.
“A jump in U.S. CPI today is well-flagged, but it should be a wake up call to what we think will be stickier inflation in the coming months, if not years,” strategists at ING Groep NV including Padhraic Garvey wrote in a client note. “This would render the Fed’s position increasingly stretched.”
“Policy-sensitive” five-year securities way be most vulnerable to a deeper selloff, according to the ING strategists. The Treasury plans to auction 30-year bonds Tuesday after sales of three- and 10-year notes attracted decent demand Monday.
Elsewhere, modest gains in European equities were led by cyclicals such as retailers, travel companies and miners, while utilities lagged.
Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil rose above $60 a barrel
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU