G-20 nears consensus on boosting IMF reserve amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
US facing historic crises again, says Treasury secy-nominee Janet Yellen
IMF boosts world growth outlook as Covid-19 vaccines outweigh uncertainty
Complacency in markets because of continued monetary support: IMF
US: Senate confirms Janet Yellen as first woman treasury secretary
What Janet Yellen must do
-
The Group of 20 nations on Friday moved closer to an agreement on boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help poor nations devastated by the global pandemic, according to officials familiar with the discussions.
Talks focused on a proposal for a $500 billion allocation of the IMF’s special drawing rights, but the final decision likely will come closer to the lender’s spring meetings in April, the officials said, asking not to be identified before a public statement.
Friday’s virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors was hosted by Italy.
The breakthrough came after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaned toward supporting the action, reversing opposition last year under President Donald Trump. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, blocked the move in 2020, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70 per cent would go to the G-20, with just 3 per cent for the poorest developing nations.
ALSO READ: Biden admin removes stumbling block to global deal on digital tax
Yellen on Thursday endorsed strengthening support for developing nations, saying that “without further international action to support low-income countries, we risk a dangerous and permanent divergence in the global economy.” The IMF and World Bank “must continue to play a role in financing the global health response,” she said. While an expansion in the IMF’s resources could help low-income nations in the fight against the coronavirus, the G-20 and others need to work toward “greater transparency and accountability” in the use of the fund’s firepower.
More than 200 groups, including the Jubilee USA Network, had called on the G-20 to support the creation of $3 trillion in SDRs. They say the funds are needed to provide debt relief in developing nations and help free up resources for health care and social spending. Some Democrats in Congress have pledged support for a similar-sized move.
There’s a practical reason to focus on the smaller package. Yellen is unlikely to need congressional approval to vote in favour of the increase if the it remains at around $500 billion. However, Republicans have already voiced opposition because the issuance would send billions of dollars to Iran, Russia and China, countries that the US sees as violating human rights.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU