G-7 plans 1 billion extra Covid-19 shots to end pandemic next year

The Group of Seven (G-7) leaders is set to vow to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of vaccines over the next year to help cover 80 per cent of the world’s adult population, according to a draft communique seen by Bloomberg News. Ahead of the G-7 summit in the UK, officials are putting together a document that outlines a plan to end the pandemic by December 2022. The document has yet to be finalised but will form the basis of final-stage talks at the summit of leaders in Cornwall, southwestern England, starting Friday. As Biden and other G-7 leaders gathered for the start of their summit in the UK, their staffs were putting together a document that outlines a plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic by December 2022. At the summit in Cornwall, the presidents and prime ministers will pledge to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of vaccines over the next year to help cover 80 per cent of the world’s adult population, according to a draft communique seen by Bloomberg News. The US government will buy about 200 million doses this year to distribute through Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative aimed at securing an equitable global distribution of the vaccine, and about 300 million doses in the first half of next year, said a person familiar with the matter. The vaccines will go to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, the person said. Biden will announce that plan on Thursday in remarks before the summit gets underway. The G-7 countries also plan to make a commitment to hasten the shift from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles and to promote “green transitions” in developing countries, according to the draft communique. Other topics covered in the document include demanding that Russia hold accountable the cyber criminals who carry out ransomware attacks from within its borders; and a pledge to confront forced labor in supply chains, particularly involving the garment and solar industries. China is not mentioned by name in that part of the communique, but the Beijing government has come under intense criticism over its treatment of the Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang region.

The draft communique delves further into coronavirus policy and backs a common standard for travel that would include recognition of a person’s vaccination status. Nations still struggling Biden has come under rising pressure internationally to share his government’s vaccine stockpile with nations still hard-hit by the pandemic as the pace of the US domestic vaccination campaign has slowed by about two-thirds since April. Biden said before departing for Europe on Wednesday that he would announce a global vaccination strategy during his travels. He didn’t elaborate. EU foregoes 100 mn J&J jabs The European Union (EU) decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and is considering donating another 100 million optional shots, if ordered, European officials said. The discussions show a drop in confidence in the one-dose shot, which was initially touted as crucial for a successful vaccination drive in Europe, but has been largely relegated to a back-up choice after safety and supply problems. US to use $2 bn of Covax pledge to pay for donated doses President Joe Biden’s administration will use half of the money the US pledged to Covax — $2 billion — to help pay for the 500 million doses it has promised to lower-income countries, officials familiar with the plan said. The funds make up more than half of the roughly $3.5 billion the US will pay for the doses, which are being bought at-cost and are expected to begin shipping in August, according to the officials.