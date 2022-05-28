G7 calls on Opec to play key role to ease global energy supplies

-
ALSO READ
Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM
OPEC share of India's oil imports steadies after six-year slump
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases by 2070
OPEC to meet today to discuss appointment of new secretary general: Report
Fossil fuel backers overshadow MENA climate change talks in Dubai
-
Ministers from the Group of Seven countries on Friday called on Opec to act responsibly to ease a global energy crunch brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as they announced a breakthrough commitment to phase out coal-fuelled power.
The call, made at the end of three-day talks in Berlin focused on climate change, underscored that the world's major economies were grappling with how to contain inflation and higher energy prices while sticking to environmental goals. Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, has so far rebuffed Western calls for a faster increase in oil production to lower surging prices.
“We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to respond to tightening international markets, noting that Opec has a key role to play,” said a communique at the end of the G7 talks.
“We will work with them and all partners to ensure stable and sustainable global energy supplies.” Ministers from the G7 group stressed that they would not let the energy crisis derail efforts to fight climate change.
They announced a commitment on Friday to work to phase out coal-powered energy, although failed to set a date.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU