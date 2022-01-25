GE forecasts higher earnings in 2022 after supply chain woes hit Q4 revenue

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Sensex snaps 7-day winning run, ends 50 pts down; IRCTC tanks 9%, ITC 6%
Sensex sheds 456pts, Nifty gives up 18,300; Airtel, SBI buck the trend
Retail, digital growth may drive Reliance Industries' Q2 earnings
Partner earnings rise 11% q-o-q, says Urban Company's earnings index for Q3
-
General Electric Co on Tuesday forecast higher profit and free cash flow this year after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December.
But the company's revenue in the latest quarter came below Wall Street's estimates, hurt by persistent global supply chain disruptions and uncertainty over whether U.S. production tax credits for onshore wind investments will be extended over the long term.
GE's shares were down 1.8% at $95.17 in premarket trading.
The 2022 estimates are based on the company's new reporting format, which it moved to after selling its jet-leasing business and folding its capital business into its corporate operations.
The Boston-based industrial conglomerate expects adjusted profit in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.50 per share in 2022, compared with $1.71 per share last year.
Full-year free cash flow is estimated at $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.
In its new format, the group will no longer report GE Capital, its financial services division, as a standalone business segment.
The company generated $20.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, down 3% from a year ago and below the $21.5 billion estimated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Under the old format, GE's adjusted earnings for the quarter came in at 92 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 85 cents a share.
It generated $3.8 billion in free cash flow from industrial operations during the quarter, down about $500 million from a year earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU