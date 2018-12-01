George H W Bush dies at 94; Obama says America has lost a humble servant

-
Former US president George H W Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, has died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.
"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.
"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."
