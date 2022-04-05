Germany faces recession if oil & gas halted, say banks

-
ALSO READ
Deutsche Bank makes profit as economic recovery reduces bad loans
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Europe pursues payment response as Russian gas supply threat eases
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday.
Europe's largest economy is heavily dependent upon Russia for energy, and nations banks echoed concerns over possible energy disruption expressed by big names in industry in recent days.
Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said in his role as president of Germany's BDB bank lobby that banks expected sharply slower growth this year of around 2% due to the war in Ukraine.
"The situation would be even worse if imports or supplies of Russian oil and natural gas were to be halted. A significant recession in Germany would then be virtually unavoidable," Sewing told journalists.
"The question of government aid measures for companies and sectors would then become even more urgent," he said.
Sewing once again called on the European Central Bank to act to fend off inflation.
He said the ECB should end its net asset purchases soon and should send a signal with interest rates.
"A signal that is urgently needed," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU