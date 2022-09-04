JUST IN
IMF chief pleased that Sri Lanka reached staff-level deal for $2.9 billion
Germany plans 65-bn euro inflation-busting package: Document

Germany faces a spiraling energy crisis triggered by Russia's decision to all but shut down gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the wake of its war on Ukraine and intl sanctions

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media after a coalition committee of SPD, Greens and FDP parties about new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices at the Chancellary in Berlin (Photo: Reuters)

Germany will spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on its third package designed to shield consumers and businesses from the impact of soaring inflation, the government said in a document issued on Sunday.

The measures, which includes proposals for an extension to discounted public transport and 1.7 billion euros in tax breaks for 9,000 energy-intensive companies, was agreed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition on Sunday.

"This is the biggest of the three packages so far," Scholz told a news conference.

($1 = 1.0049 euros)

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 16:24 IST

