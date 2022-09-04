Germany plans 65-bn euro inflation-busting package: Document

-
ALSO READ
Germany pledges additional 10 bn euros for India's climate action targets
Germany's Covid-19 infections twice as high as official numbers: Minister
Germany lawmakers weigh compulsory covid shots for citizens over 60
Germany, India in talks for sustainable development tie-up: Official
War, inflation drag German consumer sentiment lowest since Feb 2021
-
Germany will spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on its third package designed to shield consumers and businesses from the impact of soaring inflation, the government said in a document issued on Sunday.
The measures, which includes proposals for an extension to discounted public transport and 1.7 billion euros in tax breaks for 9,000 energy-intensive companies, was agreed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition on Sunday.
"This is the biggest of the three packages so far," Scholz told a news conference.
($1 = 1.0049 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU