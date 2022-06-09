Germany's Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights due to staff shortages

Deutsche AG canceled hundreds of summer flights due to staff shortages, underscoring the challenges facing European aviation as the industry fights to recover from the coronavirus crisis.



Germany’s flagship airline scrapped about 900 domestic and European short haul trips for July, including those at its namesake and Eurowings budget brands, a spokesman said. The canceled flights, which were due to take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, represent about 5% of the airline’s typical weekend capacity.

“The entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages,” said in an emailed statement. “This applies to airports, ground handling services, air traffic control and also airlines.”

European airlines are rushing to add seats and flights as demand soars following the dropping of travel curbs after two years of upheaval. had planned to deploy 2022 capacity equal to 75% of the 2019 level, up from 70% previously.

While Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr last month said he was “mentally ticking off the crisis” as the Covid threat recedes, labor market aftershocks are shaking his airline’s summer plans. Airports, airlines and ground handling groups slashed jobs during the crisis, and are struggling to rehire now.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport AG has also warned shortages of staff could lead to major delays at Lufthansa’s home hub.