Germany's Scholz and US's Biden call Ukraine situation 'extremely serious'

-
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
After France's Macron, German leader Scholz flies to Moscow for peace talks
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine 'false': US
Biden to send troops to east Europe to counter Russia: US officials
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden agree the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as "extremely serious" as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
"Maximum vigilance" is needed as there has been no significant withdrawal of Russian troops so far, Hebestreit said in a statement after Scholz's phone call with Biden following the German chancellor's trips to Kyiv and Moscow.
At the same time, both leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that diplomatic efforts should continue, the spokesperson said.
Scholz and Biden agreed it was important to move towards the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements negotiated by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in 2015 and to make progress in the Normandy format -- a grouping of envoys from those countries that has met periodically since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea -- with the support of Germany and France, Hebestreit said.
(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU