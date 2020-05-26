JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

New emissions blow for Volkswagen as German court backs damages claims
Business Standard

Germany set to take Lufthansa stake in landmark $9.8 billion bailout

The aid package involves taking an initial 20 per cent stake that could rise to a blocking minority of 25per cent plus one share in the event of a hostile takeover, the carrier said on Monday.

Topics
Germany | Lufthansa | Aviation industry

Bloomberg 

Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020 | AP/PTI
Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany | AP/PTI

Germany will offer Deutsche Lufthansa AG a 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) bailout that thrusts the state back into the heart of a company privatised with fanfare two decades ago.

The aid package involves taking an initial 20 per cent stake that could rise to a blocking minority of 25per cent plus one share in the event of a hostile takeover, the carrier said on Monday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine trial over safety concerns

The plan, which requires European Union approval and will almost certainly be challenged by rival airlines such as Ryanair Holdings, gives Germany an effective veto over company strategy.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 03:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU