Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong after election delay

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city's legislature by a year

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Beijing imposed the legislation on the former British colony earlier this week
“The Hong Kong government’s decision to disqualify a dozen opposition candidates for the election and postpone the elections to the legislature is another infringement on the rights of the citizens of Hong Kong,” Maas said. Photo: Bloomberg

Germany will suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature by a year.

“The Hong Kong government’s decision to disqualify a dozen opposition candidates for the election and postpone the elections to the legislature is another infringement on the rights of the citizens of Hong Kong,” Maas said.

“We have repeatedly made our expectation clear that China lives up to its legal responsibilities under international law,” he said, adding that included ensuring rights under the Basic Law as well as the right to free and fair elections.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 21:42 IST

