Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong after election delay

will suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after leader Carrie Lam postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature by a year.

“The government’s decision to disqualify a dozen opposition candidates for the election and postpone the elections to the legislature is another infringement on the rights of the citizens of Hong Kong,” Maas said.

“We have repeatedly made our expectation clear that China lives up to its legal responsibilities under law,” he said, adding that included ensuring rights under the Basic Law as well as the right to free and fair elections.