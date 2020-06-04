JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Covid-19 crisis: WHO says HCQ trials can resume, safety test done
Business Standard

Global stock mkts continue to rise as economies reopen after Covid lockdown

Asian indices closed higher and European markets were up in midday trading, while Wall Street futures pointed to gains on the open in the US

Topics
Global stocks | stock markets

Agencies 

Global markets
Investors appear to be focused instead on hopes that the worst of the pandemic downturn has passed

Global stock markets rose on Wednesday, extending three days of gains, as more economies reopened from shutdowns they had imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian indices closed higher and European markets were up in midday trading, while Wall Street futures pointed to gains on the open in the US.

“The theme of reopening optimism has its stronghold on markets going into the midweek,” said Jingyi Pan, market strategist for IG in Singapore.

Investors appear to be focused instead on hopes that the worst of the pandemic downturn has passed, or will soon, as governments slowly lift the restrictions that left broad swaths of their economies at a standstill beginning in March.

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 02:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU