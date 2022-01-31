Global stocks higher with China, Korea closed for Lunar New Year

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 detects presence of water molecules on moon
Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years to take place on Nov 19
US, allies urge North Korea to abandon nuclear, ballistic missile programs
China central bank to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year: Report
-
Global stocks rose Monday following a big Wall Street gain at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday.
London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced while Sydney declined. Markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed. Hong Kong and Southeast Asia were due to close later in the week.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.4% on Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains this year.
Investors have been rattled by the Federal Reserve's decision to try to cool inflation by accelerating plans to raise interest rates and wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices.
Prospects of rising rates and shrinking global liquidity compressed within a much shorter time-frame brings with it appreciable risks of unsettling markets, Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.6% to 7,507.98 and Frankfurt's DAX rose 1.1% to 15.491.27. The CAC in Paris was 0.6% higher at 7,010.76.
On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 2.4% for its biggest gain since June 2020. The Dow added 1.7% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1%.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.1% to 27,001.98 after the government reported December retail sales fell 1% from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4% fall in food purchases.
The Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 23,802.26 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,971.60.
India's Sensex advanced 1.4% to 58,010.10. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 75 cents to $87.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 72 cents to $89.24 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.
The dollar gained to 115.36 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1183 from $1.1146.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU