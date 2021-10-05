Global tech stock rout worsens as China index set for record low

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin's m-cap plunges more than $500 billion in cryptocurrency rout
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT may drop 26-31% QoQ on one-time bonus impact
Asian shares and US Treasury yields rise as investors reassess rout
Tech Mahindra surges over 8%, hits new high as Q1 profit beats estimates
-
The global selloff in technology equities continued in Asia on Tuesday amid fears of higher interest rates, with a benchmark tracking Chinese technology stocks in Hong Kong set to close at a record low.
The Hang Seng Tech Index, which officially started in July last year, dropped as much as 2.5% to slip below the previous closing low on Aug. 20. The gauge, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as key members, is headed for a fourth consecutive weekly decline.
Megacap technology stocks that rallied through the pandemic have declined as increased regulatory oversight and a sudden spike in yields triggered investor fears of a bubble. Chinese companies, already caught up in Beijing’s regulation drive, have been hit especially hard.
U.S. tech giants slumped overnight, with the so-called Faamg group losing $238 billion in market value and Amazon.com Inc. incurring year-to-date losses. Hong Kong’s tech measure is now down more than 45% from a February peak and its members have lost about $1.4 trillion in market value.
“It’s quite the perfect storm of headwinds at the moment,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s analyst Matthew Kanterman. “The confluence of factors including continued regulatory headwinds, rising interest rates and China property contagion fears will probably keep weighing on China’s tech sector in the near-term.”
Online entertainment platform Bilibili Inc. dropped more than 5% in Hong Kong, among the worst laggards on the gauge, while Alibaba Group fell as much as 3.7%. Both stocks are trading at record lows. Industry bellwether Tencent slumped as much as 2.5%.
The selloff extended to other parts of Asia. Z Holdings Corp., the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed search engine operator, ended down 5.6%, the most in five months, while Naver Corp., monikered by some as the Google of South Korea, closed 3% lower.
Investors are worried how inflation and regulations coming out of China will impact the sector, Christina Woon, an investment manager at abrdn told Bloomberg in a radio interview. “People are adopting a bit more more of risk-off attitude here and that’s’ probably likely to persist” until authorities ease some of those pressures, she added.
China’s tech sector has been buffeted as authorities tightened controls on private enterprise to meet President Xi Jinping’s vision of “common prosperity.” Concerns of global contagion from the potential collapse of indebted property developer China Evergrande Group have added to the rout.
The worries unseated Hong Kong as Asia’s No. 2 market behind Japan in late July and pushed the financial center’s benchmark Hang Seng Index into a bear market in August. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is this year’s worst-performing major stock gauge globally.
While China tech stock valuations have tumbled, “without a catalyst or resolution to the various headwinds, it’s hard to see trends reversing in the near term,” said Kanterman.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU