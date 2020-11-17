Gold flat as concerns over rising virus cases offset vaccine optimism

-
(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as concerns over spiking U.S. coronavirus cases offset pressure from vaccine optimism brought about by a positive vaccine trial data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Bullion dropped as much as 1.3% on Monday after drugmaker Moderna
* President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package.
* Forty U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, while 20 have seen a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.
* Successful tests of two coronavirus vaccine candidates have increased the chance of a faster than expected U.S. economic recovery, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.
* The euro zone is facing a drawn-out recovery from a deep recession and needs more support from both the European Central Bank and governments, several policymakers said on Monday.
* Asian stocks opened firmer after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Speculators cut their net long position by 10,995 contracts to 110,957 on COMEX gold in week to Nov. 10, he U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
* Silver
