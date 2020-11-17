JUST IN
Europe's spending surge will not make debt unsustainable, says ECB
Gold flat as concerns over rising virus cases offset vaccine optimism

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as concerns over spiking U.S. coronavirus cases offset pressure from vaccine optimism brought about by a positive vaccine trial data.

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters

(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as concerns over spiking U.S. coronavirus cases offset pressure from vaccine optimism brought about by a positive vaccine trial data.

 

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,887.99 per ounce by 0050 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,888.70.

* Bullion dropped as much as 1.3% on Monday after drugmaker Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

* President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package.

* Forty U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, while 20 have seen a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

* Successful tests of two coronavirus vaccine candidates have increased the chance of a faster than expected U.S. economic recovery, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

* The euro zone is facing a drawn-out recovery from a deep recession and needs more support from both the European Central Bank and governments, several policymakers said on Monday.

* Asian stocks opened firmer after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Speculators cut their net long position by 10,995 contracts to 110,957 on COMEX gold in week to Nov. 10, he U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

* Silver fell 0.1% to $24.74 per ounce. Platinum was flat at 925.50, while palladium fell 0.4% to $2,323.30.

 

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 08:24 IST

