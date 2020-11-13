Wall Street drops as Covid-19 pandemic fears return; Dow, S&P fall over 1%

-
By Noel Randewich
(Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass rollout of an effective vaccine.
New York became the latest state to introduce stricter social distancing rules on Wednesday, as new infections in the country surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day.
The blue-chip Dow <.DJI> was pulled down by industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth, with Boeing Co
Airlines and cruise operators, among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index <.SPCOMAIR> fell 2.6%, while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Even after Thursday's drop, the S&P 500 has gained almost 2% this week, buoyed by positive vaccine trial data that increased expectations of a quick economic recovery. Stocks have also benefited from expectations that a divided Congress will keep President-elect Joe Biden from enacting tax hikes that would hurt corporate profits.
"The reality is that we don't know what the new normal is going to look like, even when we do recover from the coronavirus, and that is still a ways away," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.
"It's the classic between the market discounting something that is nine to 12 months out, and then 'undiscounting' it because it has not happened yet."
New data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of job recovery slowed as fiscal stimulus waned and further improvement could be limited by a raging pandemic.
Amazon.com Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was down 1.24% at 29,031.8 points, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 1.15% to 3,531.44.
The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped -0.65% to 11,709.71.
Among the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq was a 21% surge in the U.S.-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc
Rival JD.com Inc's
The S&P 500 energy index <.SPNY> dropped 3% and financials <.SPSY> fell 2.2%.
Moderna Inc
Walt Disney Co
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.84-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Tom Brown)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
