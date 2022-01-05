Gold price rises as investors focus on Federal Reserve for hike hints

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street: Futures tumble on growth worries, Chinese tech rout
Stocks slip, havens rally as new Covid-19 variant spooks investors
China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold prices rise for 6th straight day amid easing US bond yields
-
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as rising Omicron variant coronavirus cases helped its safe-haven appeal, but trading was range-bound as investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as rate hike bets grow.
Spot gold was up 0.32 per cent at $1,820.41 per ounce by 1132 GMT, with US gold futures rising 0.3 per cent to $1,820.40.
"Supporting gold is the very high number of Covid cases that feeds into the gold safe-haven appeal," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said.
“The factor offering gold some resistance is the strength of the dollar and the likelihood that the dollar could get even stronger because of the Fed's tightening monetary policy.” Markets are awaiting the Fed's minutes of its December 14-15, 2021 policy meeting, due at 1900 GMT, which could provide clues on the US central bank's plan on rate hikes and the tapering of its pandemic-induced stimulus.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU