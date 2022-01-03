Goldman Sachs asks employees in US to work from home until January 18

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs' profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy
Goldman Sachs readies $30 bn for doubling alternative investments in Asia
Goldman Sachs to hire over 2,000 people by 2023 for Hyderabad office
Goldman Sachs buys Dutch money manager NN Investment Partners for $1.9 bn
Goldman Sachs Group cuts US growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022
-
Goldman Sachs told its U.S. employees to work from home for the first two weeks of the year, joining Wall Street competitors that had already given similar instructions as coronavirus cases have surged.
Employees who are able to work remotely should do so until January 18 in response to rising infection rates, the investment bank said in an email to employees. Just last week, the firm announced new booster and testing requirements, but, unlike many of its peers, did not encourage staff to work from home. Goldman called most workers back to the office in June, and its chief executive, David M. Solomon, is a strong advocate of working in the office. The bank has 43,000 employees, many based in its Manhattan headquarters.
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new cases a day for the first time in the pandemic. And the Omicron variant has prompted big Wall Street companies, which have been eager to bring back workers, to delay those plans. Before the latest surge, office attendance had remained stubbornly low as bankers staged a quiet revolt: Parents are still concerned about passing the virus to their children, suburban dwellers eschew long commutes and many workers have shown that they are productive while working from home.
As the staff trickles back, the financial industry, which employs 332,100 people in New York City, may also have to ramp up its vaccine efforts. Eric Adams, who was sworn in as mayor early Saturday, said he would maintain his predecessor’s private-sector mandate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU