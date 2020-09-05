Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate: Report

-
ALSO READ
Alibaba's Ant Group files for blockbuster Hong Kong, Shanghai dual listing
Post Covid-19 cold war world will be a tough place for Jack Ma's Ant Group
Jack Ma's Ant group plans to create a new consumer finance company
As IPO looms, all you need to know about billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group
Ant Group files for HK-Shanghai IPO; first-half profit rises 1,000%
-
By Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs
Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU