Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bn over 10 years to support Black women

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs to swell to record size in Singapore with 100 tech hires
Goldman promotes India's Gunjan Samtani, three other Asia executives
Goldman's trading business returns to former glory amid Covid-19 crisis
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest $10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.
The bank's "One Million Black Women" initiative is a part of its commitment to impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030, the company said.
Against the backdrop of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd last year, major companies have pledged to increase diversity, donate to civil rights groups and change their policies.
Goldman will also set aside an additional $100 million over the next decade for philanthropic ventures focused on African-American women. (https://bit.ly/3qCQD9M) Reducing the earnings gap for Black women could potentially create between 1.2 million and 1.7 million jobs in the United States, the company said, citing research.
Goldman created a $10 million fund last year to promote racial equity, and had then said it invested around $200 million over the decade to organizations dedicated to serving communities of color. (https://bit.ly/3ereV4m) Rosalind Brewer, chief executive officer of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple Inc, will sit on the advisory council of the new project.
The council will also include Marc Morial, CEO of civil rights organization National Urban League, and a former New Orleans mayor.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU