Goldman slashes China growth forecast on Covid's delta variant uutbreak

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending.
The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast to 8.3% from 8.6%, according to a report released late Sunday. The prediction assumes the government will bring the outbreak under control in about a month, and follows the downgrade by Nomura Holdings Inc. earlier this month.
Economists led by Hui Shan cut their estimate for annualized growth in the current quarter to 2.3% from 5.8% previously, and raised their forecast for fourth-quarter GDP growth to 8.5% quarter-on-quarter from the previous 5.8%. They expect a rebound after the virus curbs are lifted as well as supportive monetary and fiscal policy in the coming months, including faster local government bond issuance and another cut in the reserve requirement ratio.
Export growth slowed in July, adding to concerns about downward pressure on the economy in the second half of the year. China’s GDP growth may slow to 6.3% and 5% year-on-year in the third and fourth quarter respectively on easing exports and property investment momentum, the official Financial News reported Monday, citing Zhu Baoliang, the chief economist of think-tank connected to the national economy planning agency.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU