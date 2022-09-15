Google cuts jobs and funding at new 'idea incubator', says report

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series with 14-inch 2.5K screen of 120Hz launched
IIT-K startup incubator chosen as lead coordinator of ASEAN India festival
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Bangalore most competitive city for senior HR, cyber security professionals
Vodafone Idea to soon get Rs 20,000 crore in fresh funding, says CEO
-
Google is making cuts to Area 120, its in-house incubator for new projects, according to people familiar with the matter, as the tech giant moves to control spending and focus more tightly on artificial intelligence.
Some teams at Area 120 were notified this week that their projects had been reorganised or cancelled.
Previously, there were 14 projects housed in Area 120, and this has been cut down to just seven, according to TechCrunch. The affected workers will need to find new roles at Google by the end of January 2023 or lose their jobs.
Indonesia’s anti-trust agency said on Thursday it was investigating potential unfair business practices by Google over the use of proprietary payment services for its software distribution platform Google Play Store.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU