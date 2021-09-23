Google is now helping travellers go green: Check details here

A Booking.com global survey released in June laid bare the new expectations of travellers: Some 83 per cent of 29,000 res­pondents said they found sustainable to be vital, with 61 per cent noting the pandemic has increased their int­erest in travelling sustainably.

Half added that finding a hotel with actual eco credibility isn’t easy — and they’re right. Hotels that take sustainability seriously don’t shout from the rooftops, while others tout themselves as green just for offering an option to skip daily laundering of linen.

The most significant new tool comes courtesy of Starting on September 22, it will label hotels as “Eco-Certified” in global search results, with a leaf-shaped icon next to the hotel’s name. Clicking on the “About” tab will detail the property’s specific sustainability practices, such as having water use audited by an independent organisation or using energy from carbon-free sources.

The new feature relies on 29 certification programmes to do the hard work of establishing a hotel’s green credibility; the property must have an array of sustainability mea­sures audited by third-party experts. It’ll be up to hotel staff, rather than the search engine, to update hotel listings, using the free My Business Profile.