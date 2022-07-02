JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

China takes fresh steps to open $20 trillion bond market to foreigners
Business Standard

Google to pay $90 million to settle lawsuit with app developers

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco

Topics
Alphabet Inc | Google | San Francisco

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Alphabet’s Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases.
.

The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers and technical barriers to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a service fee of 30 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 02 2022. 03:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.