Google to pay $90 million to settle lawsuit with app developers

Alphabet’s has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases.

The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in San Francisco, had accused of using agreements with smartphone makers and technical barriers to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Play billing system with a service fee of 30 per cent.

