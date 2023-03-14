JUST IN
Credit Suisse Group reveals 'material' lapses in financial reporting
Amazon targets 2024 launch of its first Kuiper internet satellites
Facebook-parent Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
SVB fallout: Apollo, Blackstone, KKR eye US biz for $74-bn loan book
Volkswagen plans to invest $193 bn in batteries in race for affordable EV
Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 billion deal, says report
How shipping industry is trying to clean up its biggest, dirtiest problem
Seagen acquisition: Pfizer can now bet on future of cancer drugs
Volkswagen sets 180 bn euro spending plan to further new technology
Samsung lays off 3% employees at US semiconductor subsidiary: Report
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Gaps in commitment, actual investment by China, says Nepal PM Dahal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google unveils 'magic wand' for emails and documents: Report

Alphabet also said its AI will be able to summarise message threads in Gmail, craft slide presentations, personalise customer outreach and take meeting notes as part of its upgrade to Google Workspace

Topics
Google | Artificial intelligence | email

Reuters 

Google

Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement.

In a replay of last month’s duelling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a “magic wand” for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users’ discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is “reinventing productivity with AI,” which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

Alphabet also said its AI will be able to summarise message threads in Gmail, craft slide presentations, personalise customer outreach and take meeting notes as part of its upgrade to Google Workspace, a product suite with billions of users on free and paid accounts.

The advances reflect how ChatGPT has spurred a race in Silicon Valley to imbue products with so-called generative AI, which learns from past data how to create content anew, just like the chatbot sensation.

“This next phase is where we’re bringing human beings to be supported with an AI collaborator, who is working in real time,” Thomas Kurian, chief executive of Google Cloud, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.