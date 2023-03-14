'Great wall of steel': Xi Jinping to protect China economy, security

President on Monday vowed to build China’s military into a ‘Great Wall of steel’ to protect the its sovereignty and developmental interests as he sought a bigger role for Beijing in global affairs, days after brokering a Saudi Arabia-Iran detente, regarded as a diplomatic coup.

Speaking for the first time since the rubber-stamp Parliament last week approved his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Xi called on the nation to uphold the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of (CPC) headed by him.

“This is my third time assuming the lofty office of president,” Xi, 69, said at the closing ceremony of China’s national legislature, adding that “the trust of the people is the biggest driving force for me to move forward, and it is also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders”.

He pledged that he would ‘faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution’ and would ‘never let down the great trust’ of all Chinese people.

Xi to visit Russia as early as next week

Chinese President could wade deeper than before into Ukraine diplomacy as soon as next week, staging both his first trip to Russia and his first talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the invasion.

Several sources familiar with the plans told Reuters Xi could visit Moscow next week, an earlier-than-expected trip in response to a long-standing invitation from President Vladimir Putin.



Achieving 5% GDP target not easy: Li China’s new Premier Li Qiang on Monday said achieving the five per cent GDP target for the slowing down is not an easy task for the and requires redoubled efforts. He assured the country's tattered private sector better environment to boost growth.

Playing down the importance of GDP, he said most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time.



