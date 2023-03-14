JUST IN
After SVB, Signature Bank latest casualty of turmoil in banking sector
Business Standard

'Great wall of steel': Xi Jinping to protect China economy, security

He pledged that he would 'faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution' and would 'never let down the great trust' of all Chinese people

Topics
China | Xi Jinping

Press Trust Of India 

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China President
Chinese leader Xi Jinping

China President Xi Jinping on Monday vowed to build China’s military into a ‘Great Wall of steel’ to protect the its sovereignty and developmental interests as he sought a bigger role for Beijing in global affairs, days after brokering a Saudi Arabia-Iran detente, regarded as a diplomatic coup.

Speaking for the first time since the rubber-stamp Parliament last week approved his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Xi called on the nation to uphold the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by him.

“This is my third time assuming the lofty office of president,” Xi, 69, said at the closing ceremony of China’s national legislature, adding that “the trust of the people is the biggest driving force for me to move forward, and it is also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders”.

He pledged that he would ‘faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution’ and would ‘never let down the great trust’ of all Chinese people.

Xi to visit Russia as early as next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping could wade deeper than before into Ukraine diplomacy as soon as next week, staging both his first trip to Russia and his first talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the invasion.

Several sources familiar with the plans told Reuters Xi could visit Moscow next week, an earlier-than-expected trip in response to a long-standing invitation from President Vladimir Putin.

- Reuters

Achieving 5% GDP target not easy: Li

China’s new Premier Li Qiang on Monday said achieving the five per cent GDP target for the slowing down economy is not an easy task for the economy and requires redoubled efforts. He assured the country's tattered private sector better environment to boost growth.

Playing down the importance of GDP, he said most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time.

- PTI

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 00:30 IST

`
