Growth in China's Dec services accelerates as inflation eases: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Omicron scare: BMC postpones date of school reopening to Dec 15 from Dec 1
DoT fixes Dec 2022 deadline for transition to new IP addresses
Investments in J&K expected to reach Rs 35,000 cr by Dec: Manoj Sinha
CMs of Assam, Meghalaya aim to settle inter-state border dispute by Dec 31
52-km-long Bengal-Sikkim rail link to be operational by Dec 2023: Railways
-
Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed on Thursday.
The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in December from 52.1 in November, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
The survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tallied with those of an official survey, which also showed the expansion in the services sector sped up.
Analysts say the services sector, which has been slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures, with leisure and tourism businesses hurt the most.
Most of China's recent local cases have been in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where the capital city Xian has been on lockdown to control the spread of the disease.
Firms' input prices rose for the 18th month in a row, but at a slower pace, the survey showed. A sub-index for employment rose at the fastest pace since May, and a gauge of new business accelerated.
"Supply and demand both improved. As new products helped lift the market sentiment, business activity and total new business both expanded for the fourth consecutive month. But surveyed enterprises were concerned about the disruptions caused by scattered COVID-19 flare-ups," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a note accompanying the data.
"Although the measure for business expectations remained in positive territory, it fell to the lowest since September 2020 and was remarkably lower than the long-term average." Caixin's December composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 53.0 from 51.2 the previous month.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU