Guatemala Volcano of Fire eruption prompts evacuations of 500 residents

-
ALSO READ
Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, waves in Japan
Despite huge volcano eruption, Tonga avoids widespread disaster
After 3 tense months, Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption may be over
Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga after damage from volcanic eruption
Tonga volcanic eruption shockwaves felt in India too
-
About 500 residents have been evacuated voluntarily from the slopes of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.
The National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a statement that around 3 am Tuesday the volcano's activity began to diminish.
"The seismic and acoustic sensors confirm that the activity that persists in the crater are weak explosions and booms that still generate some avalanches principally toward the Ash and Dry ravines," the institute said.
Guatemala's disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.
At one of those, a gym converted to a shelter in the community of Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, residents of surrounding communities rested on cots waiting to hear it was safe to return to their homes.
The 3,763-metre high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.
The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU