HCA Healthcare expects to treat Covid-19 patients throughout 2021

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc said on Monday it expects to treat Covid-19 patients throughout 2021 and that the patients will make up 4%-5% of total admissions in the year.
The remarks were made during a post earnings conference call, after the company reported a rise in third-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations.
The company said higher revenue from COVID-19 patients, who typically need more medical assistance, during the quarter helped more than offset losses due to a decline in overall patient admissions.
Revenue per same-facility equivalent admission, a measure of sales per patient staying overnight at a hospital and those treated on an outpatients basis, rose 14.8% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier.
HCA sales rose 4.8% to $13.31 billion, beating estimates of $12.86 billion.
