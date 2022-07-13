Helped plan coups in other countries, says former US NSA John Bolton

-
Former US national security adviser John Bolton admitted on television Tuesday that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
The attack on the US Capitol was the result of then-president Donald Trump “just stumbling around from one idea to another,” Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work,” he said.
Bolton — who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 —did not specify which governments he had helped to overthrow, but while in his post, he advocated for US military intervention in Venezuela.
