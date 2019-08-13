Here's how Hong Kong Airport disruption will impact your travel plans

Flights to and from Hong Kong are set for a second day of disruption after dramatic protests at the main terminal building grounded hundreds of scheduled services.

Hong Kong’s airport, Asia’s busiest hub for passenger traffic and a key transit point for European trips, resumed operations early Tuesday after most demonstrators left. But passengers are advised to confirm their flights before heading to the airport.





The spillover from scrapped flights means delays and cancellations throughout the day. Here’s how carriers worldwide, from Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd to Air China Ltd are responding:

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong’s flag carrier canceled more than 200 incoming and outgoing flights on Tuesday. Almost all the affected services are in Asia, though some flights to and from the US and Europe have also been scrubbed.

Cancellations stretch into Tuesday evening, with a limited number of flights for connecting passengers. The airline advised customers to postpone all non-essential travel from Hong Kong until after Wednesday.



Air China

The state-owned airline said it canceled a dozen flights in and out of Hong Kong, citing issues at the airport.

Qantas Airways

The Australian airline canceled three flights to Hong Kong that were scheduled to leave from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on Tuesday.

Virgin Australia

Two flights due to leave Hong Kong for Sydney and Melbourne late on Monday have been delayed until Tuesday.





Deutsche Lufthansa

The airline scrapped Monday evening flights to Hong Kong from Frankfurt and Munich, and said it will review whether to resume services on Tuesday.

American

American Airlines Group Inc expects Hong Kong services to operate normally on Tuesday, but it’s monitoring the situation closely. An American flight from Hong Kong to Dallas departed as scheduled Monday, but a flight to Los Angeles was canceled.

Air France

The airline said a flight due to depart Hong Kong late on Monday wouldn’t leave until 9 am on Tuesday. Other flights to and from the territory are due to operate as usual.





United

United Airlines Holdings Inc canceled Hong Kong flights to and from Guam on Monday but said it expected non-stop services with the continental US to operate normally.