Holdout Jeff Bezos confronted by Amazon moms demanding day care

has long resisted pleas to provide a backup daycare benefit for employees, even though other tech have offered the perk for years.

Now a group comprising hundreds of working moms is waging a campaign to persuade founder and Chief Executive Officer that providing help for parents dealing with flu outbreaks, school closures and other emergencies is not simply humane but good for the company, too.

The group has been collecting anecdotal evidence to show how a lack of daycare support can derail the careers of talented women who otherwise might be promoted to more senior jobs, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg. Among the accounts: an com Inc. manager tired of seeing colleagues quit because they can’t find childcare in one of the country’s fastest-growing cities and a recruiter frustrated when top talent leaves for that offer working parents more support.

The women, who belong to a group of more than 1,800 employees called the Momazoni-ans, are scheduled to meet with senior managers in coming weeks to make their case. They want the company to provide backup daycare for those times when regular childcare arrangements fall through. They will also urge human resources to start collecting data about daycare challenges—via interviews with incoming and departing employees—to eliminate the management blind spot and prevent such problems from festering any longer.