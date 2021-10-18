Hollywood workers reach deal on fresh contract, avert strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached on Saturday, averting a of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in and across the US.

After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from the studios and entertainment companies who employ them reached the three-year contract agreement before a Monday deadline, avoiding a serious setback for an industry that had just gotten back to work after long pandemic shutdowns.

Jarryd Gonzales, spokesman for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, whose members include major studios including Disney, Netflix and Amazon.com Inc, confirmed the agreement to The .

The Fine Print Higher for the lowest-paid earners, and those in streaming

Retroactive wage hike of 3% yearly

Daily rest periods of 10 hours

Weekend rest periods of 54 hours

Adoption of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives