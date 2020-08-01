JUST IN
Hong Kong postpones legislative elections by a year citing coronavirus

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections

AP/PTI 

Carrie Lam. Photo: Bloomberg
Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government would postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision. “The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult decision I've had to make in the past seven months,” Lam said at a news conference.

“We want to ensure fairness and public safety and health, and need to make sure the election is held in an open, fair and impartial manner. This decision is therefore essential,” she said.
