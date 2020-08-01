Hong Kong postpones legislative elections by a year citing coronavirus

leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government would postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision. “The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult decision I've had to make in the past seven months,” Lam said at a news conference.

“We want to ensure fairness and public safety and health, and need to make sure the election is held in an open, fair and impartial manner. This decision is therefore essential,” she said.