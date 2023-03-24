JUST IN
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children
Nuclear drone to generate 'radioactive tsumani' tested: North Korea
Cyclone Freddy deepens cholera risks in worst-hit countries: WHO
Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France
Protesters disrupt forum on Kashmir at National Press Club in Washington
Google pays tribute to Kitty O'Neil, once the fastest woman in the world
Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon
North Korea simulates nuclear attacks with underwater drone, missiles
TikTok to be blocked from parliamentary devices, networks in UK: Report
China's repressive policies in Tibet and Xinjiang exposed at UNHRC
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Nuclear drone to generate 'radioactive tsumani' tested: North Korea
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children

Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel on Friday and about 70 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor

Topics
Hong Kong | road accident

AP  |  Hong Kong 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel on Friday and about 70 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor.

The accident occurred after midday near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon.

Some 60 people sustained light injuries and around nine others suffered more serious injuries, police said.

It was unclear what caused the collision.

Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and at least one passenger was seen being helped out of a vehicle. A window on the side of a bus was shattered.

Some of the injured, including elderly people, were treated by paramedics at the scene. A group of primary school students was seen sitting on the road and some of them sustained hand injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hong Kong

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 15:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.