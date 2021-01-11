JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Who were they? Records reveal Donald Trump fans who stormed US Capitol
Business Standard

US House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against Donald Trump

US House Democrats introducing impeachment charged Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the attack on the US Capitol last week

Topics
Donald Trump | Impeachment | US Congress

Reuters  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The resolution noted that Trump's statements that "encouraged and foreseeably resulted in" the lawless actions at the Capitol.

US House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the attack on the US Capitol last week.

The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that "encouraged and foreseeably resulted in" the lawless actions at the Capitol.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 11 2021. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.