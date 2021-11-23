House Democrats urge Biden to release oil reserves, put a ban on exports

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices slip on talks over release of emergency crude reserves
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Next oil reserves plan by Sept, to see Rs 14K-crore investment: ISPRL
US set to unveil oil release from emergency stockpile to lower prices
India begins selling crude oil from strategic reserves in monetisation push
-
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday urged President Joe Biden to release crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and reinstate - at least temporarily - a ban on oil exports to help drive down surging energy prices.
The Democrats told Biden in a letter spearheaded by California Democrat Ro Khanna that urgent action was needed to ensure "affordable and reliable energy for American families."
The letter, signed by eight other House Democrats, calls on Biden to "use all tools at our disposal to bring down gasoline prices in the short term." Eleven Senate Democrats wrote a similar letter to Biden earlier this month, citing OPEC constraints on supplies and U.S. exports.
The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce a loan of oil from the SPR on Tuesday in coordination with several other countries, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.
Biden could discuss the move during a speech on the U.S. economy and his administration's efforts to reverse surging costs on Tuesday.
Khanna said addressing inflation and Americans' concerns was a central responsibility for Democrats, who risk losing control of Congress in mid-term elections next year.
"We have to make it clear we're doing everything we can to tackle inflation," Khanna told Reuters.
Reports about a coordinated release of oil from several countries' reserves drove down oil prices sharply last week.
In their letter to Biden, the Democrats argued that a ban on oil exports could boost domestic supplies and further lower consumer prices, which recently hit a 31-year high.
"The economics of it make sense," Khanna said, adding that he understood Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was considering the move. A temporary ban on exports would help boost domestic supply, helping to lower prices, without having any major impact on the global oil market, he said.
The U.S. Congress voted in 2015 to repeal a 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude oil in an energy policy shift sought by Republicans as part of a bipartisan deal that also provided unprecedented tax incentives for wind and solar power.
Biden has authority under the legislation to declare an emergency and limit or stop oil exports for up to a year, although experts have said the odds of him doing so are slim.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Richard Pullin)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU