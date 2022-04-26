How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter: Will the bird get shriller?

The announcement came late Monday evening – and broke the internet. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, had bought microblogging site Twitter for a neat $44 billion. The little blue bird, which is known to take on many avatars depending on the mood, leanings and interests of who it is chirping for, went into overdrive.

While some Twitter users flooded the site with memes and humorous takes on the move, the deal also had a fair share of critics. One user asked Musk to also take over IRCTC — the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, to speed it up. Another ...