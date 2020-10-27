HSBC to accelerate restructuring plan as Q3 profit tumbles 35% due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
HSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-yr low on reports of illicit money flows
HSBC says net profit plunged 96% in Q2 amid low interest rates, Covid-19
How RBI can strengthen regulation and supervision
Jana Small Finance Bank opens 500th branch, plans 600 by March next year
Sitharaman launches doorstep banking initiative by public sector banks
-
HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 35% drop in quarterly profit, better than expected, as higher loan loss provisions on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic were cushioned by the reining in of expenses.
Reported pretax profit for Europe's biggest bank by assets came in at $3.1 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $4.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The profit was higher than the $2.07 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.
While economic conditions improved in some markets in the third quarter as lockdowns were lifted and forbearance measures helped businesses and consumers, global banks' provisions have remained high as they assess the impact of the pandemic.
Asia-focused HSBC said it expected losses from bad loans to be at the lower end of the $8 billion to $ 13 billion range it set out earlier this year.
Faced with fewer options to bolster revenue growth, HSBC has been looking to reduce costs globally and in June resumed plans to cut around 35,000 jobs it had put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU