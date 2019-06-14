Huawei files to trademark its 'Hongmeng' OS in Europe, 9 other countries

-
ALSO READ
Reduction of vendors not good for telecom industry: Vodafone on Huawei ban
Huwaei to ask US court to throw out federal ban; term it 'unconstitutional'
Vodafone identified Huawei security flaw years before Western govts did
Security risk too high, Canada should ban Huawei from 5G networks: Ex-spy
US eases curbs on Huawei; ban downplays firm's strength, says CEO
-
China’s Huawei has applied to trademark its “Hongmeng” operating system (OS) in at least nine countries and Europe, data from a UN body shows, in a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets as US sanctions threaten its business model.
The move comes after the Trump administration put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei’s phones.
Since then, Huawei - the world's biggest maker of telecoms network gear — has filed for a Hongmeng trademark in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) shows.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU