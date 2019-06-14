JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

SCO summit: Concrete steps by Pakistan must for peace talks, says Modi
Business Standard

Huawei files to trademark its 'Hongmeng' OS in Europe, 9 other countries

The move comes after the Trump administration put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc

Reuters 

Huawei

China’s Huawei has applied to trademark its “Hongmeng” operating system (OS) in at least nine countries and Europe, data from a UN body shows, in a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets as US sanctions threaten its business model.

The move comes after the Trump administration put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei’s phones.

Since then, Huawei - the world's biggest maker of telecoms network gear — has filed for a Hongmeng trademark in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) shows.
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 00:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU