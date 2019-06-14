Huawei files to trademark its 'Hongmeng' OS in Europe, 9 other countries

China’s has applied to trademark its “Hongmeng” operating system (OS) in at least nine countries and Europe, data from a UN body shows, in a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets as US sanctions threaten its business model.



The move comes after the Trump administration put on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US tech such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei’s phones.



Since then, - the world's biggest maker of telecoms network gear — has filed for a Hongmeng trademark in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) shows.