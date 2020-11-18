Huawei sells Honor to Chinese firm after US cuts supply of chips

-
ALSO READ
Huawei sells Honor smartphone biz to 'ensure its own survival'
Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: Report
India-first product in works, local manufacturing on anvil: Huawei's Honor
Hit by US sanctions, Huawei sells Honor smartphone business: Details here
Huawei to sell Honor phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government
-
Huawei Technologies sold its Honor smartphone business to a Chinese government-backed consortium for an undisclosed amount, hiving off the entry-level devices arm after the Trump administration cut off its access to American technology.
The consortium was formed by the Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group and more than 30 of Honor’s partners, agents and dealers, from private giants such as Suning.com to government-affiliated entities such as a branch of China Postal and Telecommunications.
Huawei will no longer hold any shares in Honor after the transaction. The deal could help augment a brand that’s gained popularity among younger budget-conscious users in recent years and made headway in overseas markets like Europe. It’s unclear if the Honor spin-off will lead to a resumption of American chip supply to its new owners. The sale illustrates the uneven impact of US sanctions on China’s largest technology firm, whose consumer business is ailing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU